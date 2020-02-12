Naga Chaitanya, Chiranjeevi and other South celebs mourn death of senior film journalist Pasupuleti Rama Rao
Tollywood celebrities like Naga Chaitanya, megastar Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej, Sharwanand, Nani among others mourned the death of senior film journalist Pasupuleti Rama Rao on Twitter. Pasupuleti Rama Rao, also a writer, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Pasupuleti was admitted to a hospital at Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad due to a urinary infection. Sye Raa actor Chiranveevi visited his home and paid last respect yesterday. Talking to media, the megastar said, "After coming to know that Ramarao garu was too unwell and that he couldn't walk properly, I referred him to a doctor. He had to undergo knee surgery and was waiting for his elder sister to recover from an illness. I used to like him as much as he used to respect me."
Child like and enthusiastic . There was always a certain innocent honesty about him .
Pasupuleti Ramarao gaaru
Rest in peace sir pic.twitter.com/Mt7lbEH43U
— Nani (@NameisNani) February 11, 2020
The demise of senior journalist Pasupuelti Ramarao garu leaves a huge void and is quite saddening.
He was one of the few journalists i was close to and held in high regard.
Will always cherish the conversations i had with him.
May his soul rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/gKinrcXPA0
— Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) February 11, 2020
.@chay_akkineni Press Note About Senior Journalist #PasupuletiRamarao garu's Sudden demise
May His Sole Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/YQmhFkQZO7
— Aarya Prasad (@Aaryaprasad) February 12, 2020
Sai Dharam Tej wrote: "Really saddened by the loss of senior journalist Pasupuleti Ramarao garu. He first interviewed me for Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham and has since been a wellwisher who has never missed critiquing and praising my work at all times! He leaves a void that cannot be fulfilled."
Really saddened by the loss of senior journalist Pasupuleti Ramarao garu. He first interviewed me for Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham and has since been a wellwisher who has never missed critiquing and praising my work at all times! He leaves a void that cannot be fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/8hxJSWKwCi
— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 11, 2020
Oh! Very sad news... He was such a legendary and highly respected Telugu film journalist who had good relationship with our #Sridevi ma'am and her mother, Rajeshwari garu...I read his book last year about #Sridevi mam's life in Telugu. RIP #PasupuletiRamarao garu pic.twitter.com/U8e5lGRT4I
— Diehardfanof Sridevi (@diehardfanofsri) February 12, 2020
Add new comment