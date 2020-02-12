Naga Chaitanya, Chiranjeevi and other South celebs mourn death of senior film journalist Pasupuleti Rama Rao

Naga Chaitanya, megastar Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej, Sharwanand, Nani among others mourned the death of senior film journalist Pasupuleti Rama Rao on Twitter.

Tollywood celebrities like Naga Chaitanya, megastar Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej, Sharwanand, Nani among others mourned the death of senior film journalist Pasupuleti Rama Rao on Twitter. Pasupuleti Rama Rao, also a writer, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Pasupuleti was admitted to a hospital at Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad due to a urinary infection. Sye Raa actor Chiranveevi visited his home and paid last respect yesterday. Talking to media, the megastar said, "After coming to know that Ramarao garu was too unwell and that he couldn't walk properly, I referred him to a doctor. He had to undergo knee surgery and was waiting for his elder sister to recover from an illness. I used to like him as much as he used to respect me."

Natural star Nani also took to Twitter and paid last respect. He wrote, "Child like and enthusiastic. There was always a certain innocent honesty about him . Pasupuleti Ramarao gaaru Rest in peace sir."

Sharing a picture of Pasupuleti Rama Rao with Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej penned an emotional note. He wrote, "The demise of senior journalist Pasupuelti Ramarao garu leaves a huge void and is quite saddening. He was one of the few journalists i was close to and held in high regard. Will always cherish the conversations i had with him. May his soul rest in peace!"

Sai Dharam Tej wrote: "Really saddened by the loss of senior journalist Pasupuleti Ramarao garu. He first interviewed me for Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham and has since been a wellwisher who has never missed critiquing and praising my work at all times! He leaves a void that cannot be fulfilled."

