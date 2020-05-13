Naga Chaitanya clicks an adorable picture of Samantha Akkineni and Hash Akkineni sleeping

Samantha Akkineni has now shared a cute picture of her sleeping in the bed with her pet dog, Hash Akkineni. The moment has been captured by Naga Chaitanya and its cutest thing he has done as a husband.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adorable couples in the Telugu film industry. After 8 years of togetherness, they tied the knot in 2017 and has been setting couple goals ever since. Samantha Akkineni as we all know is super active on social media and keeps updating her fans with some amazing pictures and videos. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya likes to keep his personal life a private and away from the media glare. Well, due to quarantine, Sam and Naga Chaitanya are spending much of their time together at home.

From enjoying their lunch together to playing with their duggo Hash, Samantha keeps sharing with her fans about their quarantine activities. Sam has now shared a cute picture of her sleeping in the bed with her pet dog, Hash Akkineni. The moment has been captured by Naga Chaitanya and its cutest thing he has done as a husband. Don’t you think? Sharing it on Instagram story, Sam wrote, “No one does it better than us.” ChaySam always gives us some major relationship goals. They drool us with their much-in-love pictures and the latest picture clicked by Naga Chaitanya is super cute.

Check it out below:

Back then, during one of their interviews, Naga Chaitanya said he feels blessed getting married to his best friends. “They say it is the best thing to marry your best friend. I believe if personal life is balanced, work, money and everything else just falls into place. That is my religion. My biggest priority is to keep that balance at home. My wife should be happy. My family should be happy. If I see a smile on their face, I can go to work happily and make money,” Chaitanya said during an interview to Famously Filmfare.

