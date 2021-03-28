Naga Chaitanya clicks cute & cosy photo of wife Samantha Akkineni as she enjoys her snuggle Sunday with Hash

When it comes to being dog parents, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are goals.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is making the best use of Sunday by spending quality time with her pet Hash and husband Naga Chaitanya. The stunner shared an adorable and cosy picture with her pet and we are all heart. When it comes to being dog parents, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are goals. Sam keeps treating us with some beautiful moments of her with their pet Hash on Instagram. Her latest photo will instantly bring a smile to your face. Captioning the photo, the Majili actress wrote, "Sunday Rest day Snuggle day Happy day."

From celebrating Hash's birthday to sharing some hilarious photos of him, Sam has always painted her Instagram feed with some furry fun. The Telugu-Tamil actress' love for pets is all out in the open and it is something we like the most about her. Samantha Akkineni believes in keeping a healthy and peaceful environment at home and her latest photo is proof. Be it being a dog parent or setting fitness and style goals, Samantha Akkineni's social media is one go-to place to take inspiration for the same.

On the work front, the Oh Baby actress has two big upcoming projects- Vignesh Shivan directorial, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Gunasekar's Shaakuntalam.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. This is for the first time two stunning actresses will be seen sharing the screen space for a love triangle rom-com.

