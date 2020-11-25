Naga Chaitanya clicks an easy breezy pic of Samantha Akkineni as they enjoy cycling in Maldives

Samantha Akkineni's latest photo from Maldives vacay with husband Naga Chaitanya will give you wanderlust.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are holidaying in Maldives and the couple is having the best time of their life under the blue sky and amidst crystal clear water. Sam has been treating us with sizzling photos of herself from the Maldives vacay and the latest one is sure to give you wanderlust. The stunner shared an easy-breezy picture of herself while on her way to cycling with husband Naga Chaitanya. One can see, the Oh Baby actress is in a perfect vacay look as she opts for a pink paired with denim shorts and a hat.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are enjoying a beautiful time at the beaches and their luxurious stay. The stunner also celebrated Chay's 34th birthday in Maldives and surprised him with a romantic dinner date by the beach. Yesterday, the Majili actress shared a stunning picture of herself wearing a kaftan and posing against the ocean. Also, to be noted, Naga Chaitanya has turned the coolest photographer for wife Sam and the latest photos of her from Maldives holiday are a proof. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, wishing Naga Chaitanya on his birthday, Sam shared a super hot shirtless picture of him along with a sweet message that read: Always living life on your own terms @chayakkineni.. Wishing you only happiness always and forever."



Tollywood's stylish couple also went for snorkelling in Maldives. Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Into the sea."

