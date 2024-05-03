Naga Chaitanya comments on father Nagarjuna’s first look from Kubera

Ever since the announcement of DNS, a project starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna under the direction of Sekhar Kammula, fans have been eagerly awaiting further updates regarding the film.

After an exciting first look featuring Dhanush from Kubera, the makers have now unveiled Nagarjuna’s first look in the form of an intriguing video teaser.

Check out Nagarjuna’s first look from Kubera

Naga Chaitanya reacts to Nagarjuna’s first look from Kubera

Sharing his thoughts on his father’s first look from Kubera, actor Naga Chaitanya took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, “Love the look naanna (Father)… very intriguing!”

More about Nagarjuna’s role in Kubera

Earlier it was reported that Nagarjuna is set to play the role of an officer of sorts in Kubera and this first-look video teaser adds more weight to that argument. From the video, Nagarjuna can be seen in formal attire with spectacles as he dramatically stands in front of a truckload full of cash.

More about Kubera

Kubera is an upcoming bilingual drama starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in key roles among other talented actors. Sekhar Kammula has written and directed the movie which has been bankrolled by Suniel Narang and P. Ram Mohan Rao under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose the music for the film.

According to reports, Kubera promises to be a rags-to-riches story highlighting Dhanush’s character’s rise from a homeless nobody to an elite mafia member. However, it is important to note that these are just speculations as nothing can be confirmed just yet.

Naga Chaitanya on the work front

Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting for his upcoming film Thandel, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role, marking the second collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and the star actress.

Thandel is also the second time Naga Chaitanya will be working with director Chandoo Mondeti after their 2016 film Premam, a remake of the Malayalam movie with the same title.

Thandel has been bankrolled by Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts banner while Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has been tasked with composing the music for the film.

