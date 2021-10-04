Naga Chaitanya comments on Sai Dharam Tej's first tweet after his bike accident

As we all know Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident on September 10. He suffered minor injuries and a collarbone fracture and is currently hospitalised. Weeks after, the actor took to Twitter and shared an update about himself. 2 days after the release of his film Republic, Tej has thanked his fans for love and support.

A lot of celebs are sending love and best wishes to Sai Dharam Tej on seeing him doing well after the accident. Naga Chaitanya also commented saying, "So happy to see this tej !! Lots of love." Naga Chaitanya's fans are equally sending him love due to his unfortunate separation with Samantha.

One of his fans commented, "Chaitu, you too stay strong and positive... Tej went through physical ordeal which everyone can see and sympathize... but not many can see what you might be going through mentally. So, people like me are letting you know...we understand your pain and hope you'll recover too bro."

Meanwhile, Republic director Dev Katta also replied to SDT's this post saying, "Welcome back into a successful #REPUBLIC bangaaram!! This is heavy…a teary moment!!"

So happy to see this tej !! Lots of love — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) October 3, 2021

Naga Chaitanya recently hit the headlines as he announced separation with wife Samantha. Chay and Samantha released a statement that read, "After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support (sic)."

