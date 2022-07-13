Naga Chaitanya confirms playing Mahesh Babu's fan in Thank You; Netizens say 'get ready for goosebumps'

One of the biggest buzz about Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film Thank You is him playing the role of Mahesh Babu's fan. However, till now it was just a buzz and fans searching for cues to prove the reports true. Now, the actor himself confirmed that he is indeed playing the role of Mahesh Babu's fan after watching the classic Telugu movie Pokkiri.In one of his interviews as part of the promotions, Chaitanya revealed that he plays Mahesh Babu’s fan in the college portion of the movie.

Revealing about the Mahesh Babu connect with his character in the film, Chaitanya told Galatta Plus in an interview, “The film travels through a certain timeline involving my character who goes through school and college to become a successful start-up billionaire. We wanted to use a layer of cinema to show how cinemas have evolved through this timeline. This is to show how my character evolves with each Mahesh Babu film. It starts with Pokkiri and how much my character enjoys watching it to the next Mahesh Babu film at a different stage in my career. We’ve just used the cinema reference to follow the timeline.”

This clip of Naga Chaitanya talking about playing a Mahesh Babu fan in Thank You has surfaced on social media and is going viral. The Akkineni and superstar fans, both are super pumped up and are gearing up to watch the madness on the screen. Several pics of Mahesh Babu and Naga Chaitanya with captions like goosebumps, and get ready for celebration are all over the Twitter space.

Yesterday, the highly-awaited trailer of Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You was released and promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions. It narrates the journey of Abhi, a hockey player who wants to thank everyone in his life for making him who he is today.

Thank You is directed by Vikram K Kumar. While Raashii Khanna and Malvika Nair are the leading ladies, Avika Gor and Sushanth Reddy will be seen in pivotal roles. The story is penned by BVS Ravi. The film, which was scheduled to release on July 8, has now been postponed to July 22.