Naga Chaitanya discloses his cheat day meal

Naga Chaitanya is undeniably one of the most popular stars in the Telugu film industry. The actor has the innate ability to communicate with the audience in a manner that no one else can. But that is not the only thing the actor is known for. The Dhootha actor is also known to be a fitness freak, taking care of his health, not just in terms of exercise, but diet as well.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Mashable, Chay was asked about his go-to cheat day food. The actor enthusiastically replied that his first choice would be a plain and simple traditional meal, which would include muddhapappu (mashed toor dal), pachi pulusu (Rasam), which he would have with which white rice.

The actor also mentioned that he would add some ghee on top, and would have mutton and prawn fry as side dishes. The Custody actor said that he would also add some crisps on the side to top off his cheat day meal. However, he also mentioned that in case he is feeling a bit fancy on his cheat day, he would go for Japanese food.

Naga Chaitanya on the work front

Naga Chaitanya recently made his web-series debut with the supernatural crime thriller series Dhootha helmed by Vikram Kumar. The series featured an ensemble cast including Pravathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, Ravindra Vijay, Pasupathi, and many more in prominent roles.

The series revolves around a corrupt journalist, who attempts to find out the reason behind a series of murders, with the help of the DCP, played by Parvathy Thiruvothu. Additionally, the journalist is given hints about who would be murdered next by random pieces of newspapers that could appear in the most random of places. The show, which premiered on December 1st, received widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike, who praised not just the performances, but also the story as well.

The actor will next be seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s upcoming film, titled Thandel. The film marks the third collaboration between the actor and director, after Premam and Love Story. It also marks the second collaboration of Chay with Sai Pallavi, who plays the female lead in the film.

The film is said to be based on real life incidents that took place in Srikakulam in 2018. Thandel has been bankrolled by Bunny Vas under the banner of GA2 pictures, while the music for the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Earlier this month, it was reported that the film has gone on floors in Udupi.

