Naga Chaitanya donates Rs 25 Lakh to support film industry's daily wage workers amid Coronavirus crisis

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya is the latest addition to the list of celebs who have come forward to help the fight Coronavirus spread.

Several South Indian actors have donated their part as relief amount to state Govts funds amid Coronavirus crisis. Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas among others have come forward to extend their help in this tough time amid Coronavirus spread. Telugu star Naga Chaitanya is the latest addition to the list of celebs who have come forward to help the Government. Taking to Twitter, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "Moved to see the film fraternity come forward and support the film daily wage workers who support us everyday I would like to donate 25lakhs to support them at this point #CoronaCrisisCharity .. trying times like these calls for unity #StayHomeStaySafe."

Superstar Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50 lakh for the daily wage workers of the South Indian film industry as they are jobless due to the complete shutdown. Vijay Sethupathi has donated 10 lakhs while Suriya, Karthi along their father Sivakumar donated Rs 10 lakh each for the welfare of FEFSI members. Pawan Kalyan has donated total of 2 crore to fight the battle against Covid-19.

Nagarjuna donated Rs 1 crore to the PM relief fund. He tweeted, “#lockdown is a harsh reality and a necessity!!! Appreciating the response from my colleagues I am Donating an amount of Rs 1 Crore for now as my bit for the well being of daily wages Film workers during this #Coronacrisis. May god bless us!! #StayHomeStaySafe.”

Moved to see the film fraternity come forward and support the film daily wage workers who support us everyday I would like to donate 25lakhs to support them at this point #CoronaCrisisCharity .. trying times like these calls for unity #StayHomeStaySafe — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) March 28, 2020

#lockdown is a harsh reality and a necessity!!! Appreciating the response from my colleaguesI am Donating an amount of Rs 1 Crore for now as my bit for the well being of daily wages Film workers during this#Coronacrisis. May god bless us!! #StayHomeStaySafe — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) March 28, 2020

Also Read: WATCH: Allu Arjun donates Rs 1.25 crore to AP, Telangana and Kerala to fight COVID 19 pandemic

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More