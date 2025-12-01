Naga Chaitanya drops a post amidst Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s wedding pics going viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Their wedding pictures are going viral on the internet, with netizens gushing over the newlywed couple. Meanwhile, Samantha's ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, has shared a post on his official Instagram handle, marking the second year of his series titled Dhootha. The actor posted a still and the poster of the show, and reflected on the bond it created with the audience.

The post showed him in an intense avatar. Extending gratitude to Dhootha's makers and the viewers, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "#dhootha is a show that proved that if as an actor you make a choice based in creativity and honesty and you give it your best shot .. people will connect. They will receive and give you back that energy. Thank you! 2 years of dhootha! Love to the team that made this happen."

He tagged all of them who took efforts to make Dhootha a successful venture. However, as soon as Naga shared the photo, fans poured love in the comment section, but netizens were quick to notice that it was the same day Samantha and Raj Nidimoru officially got hitched.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya dated for several years and were married in 2017. They announced their separation in 2021, which came as a shock to the fans. Both posted their statements on social media about the divorce, making it official.

While Chaitanya tied the knot for the second time with actress Sobhita Dhulipala, the Kushi actress got married to Raj today. Interestingly, Samantha's wedding comes just three days ahead of Chaitanya and Sobhita's first wedding anniversary. The Made in Heaven actress and Thandel actor exchanged vows at the iconic Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, on December 4, 2024.

