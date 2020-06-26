Naga Chaitanya enjoys yoga at home; Samantha Akkineni shares a pic featuring Hash & calls it a family portrait

Samantha Akkineni clicked hubby Naga Chaitanya's picture from their Yoga session and shared it as an Instagram story. The collage picture also features her and their pet Hash.

Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya is a man of few words who keeps himself away from Twitter, Instagram and media glare. The Majili actor is a very shy person and doesn't like sharing much about his personal life on any social media platform. On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni is super active on Instagram and keeps treating her fans with some amazing photos. From her morning routine to sharing photos from her holidays, Sam keeps our Instagram feed filled with her beautiful photos. This morning, Samantha shared a picture of herself enjoying yoga by the pool. Samantha, in her Instagram post also mentioned that how she is working to share a picture of Naga Chaitanya as well from their morning yoga session.

Well, that seemed to be a bit difficult but the actress has managed to get it. Samantha Akkineni clicked hubby Naga Chaitanya's picture from their Yoga session and shared it as an Instagram story. The collage picture also features her and their pet Hash with a caption, "family portrait"

Earlier, the Oh Baby shared a picture of her enjoying yoga at home and wrote, "Apart from gardening.. something I’ve been really enjoying is Yoga especially because @chayakkineni and I do it together ... #mytimewithyou #couplesyoga .. also we have the super best trainer @fly_santhosh who’s just insane .. chay isn’t in this picture but I am working on it."

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be sharing the screenspace with Sai Pallavi in their upcoming film titled, Love Story. The film is slated to release this year. The major part of the film's shoot is complete and the makers are looking forward to resuming and complete the rest.

