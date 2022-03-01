Naga Chaitanya excited for his new start, shares a glimpse; See PIC

Naga Chaitanya is excited about his new start and has also shared a glimpse of it on social media. The actor is all set to mark his debut on the small screen with a web series titled Dootha, directed by Vikram K Kumar. Today, on an auspicious day, he has begun shooting for the series in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from the sets of his upcoming web series Dootha. In the pic, one can see, Chaitanya on the screen with a script book and watch, a pen on a table. Going by the pic, the actor will don a sleek and neat look for the web series. More details about the project will be out soon.

Sharing a glimpse on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "To a new start .."

Dootha marks the third collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and Vikram K Kumar after Manam and Thank You. The Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You is an upcoming Telugu film, which has recently wrapped up the shoot and moved on to post-production work.

Thank You is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Raashii Khanna and Avika Gor are the lead actresses. S Thaman has composed the music for the film.

