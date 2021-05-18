Naga Chaitanya excited for wife Samantha Akkineni's The Family Man 2 trailer; Says 'Finally, it's about time'

The Family Man Season 2 stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar and Priyamani, among others.

It was announced by Samantha Akkineni today that the trailer of her upcoming series The Family Man 2 will be released tomorrow. While fans have been expressing how they can’t wait to watch it, Naga Chaitanya has now revealed how big a fanboy he is of Samantha. Taking to his Twitter space, Naga Chaitanya shared the post and stated that it is about time to watch the trailer. He wrote, “Finally! It’s about time”.

Samantha was all hearts to Chay's Tweet. Season 2 of Manoj Bajpayee’s web series is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. After months of speculations, the streaming giant on Tuesday announced that the trailer of The Family Man 2 will be out on Wednesday. Created by Raj and DK, The Family Man's Season 2 will has Samantha Akkineni, Manoj Bajpayee, Sharad Kelkar, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi playing the lead roles. The series also marks Samantha Akkineni’s digital debut.

Finally !! It’s about time https://t.co/dN2b8ojZUd — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) May 18, 2021

The Family Man Season 1 premiered in 2019 on Amazon Prime Video and had a positive response. Apart from this, Samantha has a couple of highly anticipated projects in her kitty namely Shaakunthalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. While Shaakunthalam is a mythological drama, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is touted to be a rom-com. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya has a couple of projects in his pipeline namely Love Story by Sekhar Kammula and Thank You by Vikram Kumar. Love Story was supposed to hit the big screens long back, but the release got postponed owing to the pandemic.

