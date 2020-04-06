Naga Chaitanya expresses his gratitude as Majili completes 1 year; Says 'It was game changer film for me'
Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya's film Majili, also starring Samantha Akkineni completed 1 year on April 5. The romantic-drama which released last year opened to good response from the audience and critics alike. As the film completed one year, fans shared posters and congratulated Chay. As Majili completed one year, Naga Chaitanya took to social media and thanked fans for all the love and support, He wrote, "Thank you guys for this poster ! Really means a lot .. and for making Majili a game changer film for me .. this one will be forever close to my heart ! #1yearofmajili."
Thank you guys for this poster ! Really means a lot .. and for making Majili a game changer film for me .. this one will be forever close to my heart ! #1yearofmajili #ChaySam @ShivaNirvana @Shine_Screens @Samanthaprabhu2 #divyanshakaushik most importantly #Stayhomestaysafe pic.twitter.com/dLPOsMxg94
— chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) April 5, 2020
On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen opposite Sai Pallavi in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story. The first look of the film has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. The film is produced by Sri Narayandas Narang and Sri P. Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner.
