Naga Chaitanya to feature in a film by director Vikram K Kumar? Find Out

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Venky Mama actor Naga Chaitanya will feature in a film by director Vikram K Kumar. There is no confirmation yet about this news. But, the buzz about Naga Chaitanya reuniting with the Manam director has got the fans and film audience very excited. The dynamic duo of Naga Chaitanya and director Vikram K Kumar had previously worked together in a film called Manam. This film proved to be a success at the box office. Naga Chaitanya's role in the Vikram K Kumar directorial was loved by the fans and critics alike.

This is one of the prime reasons why the fans are looking forward to the project with Naga Chaitanya in the lead. The south actor Naga featured in K.S. Ravindra directorial, titled Venky Mama. This film was an out and out commercial flick. The south drama also featured Venkatesh Daggubati, World Famous Lover actress Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput in key roles. The fans and audience members gave the south flick a thundering response. The songs of the film Venky Mama has proved to be chartbusters among the fans and music lovers.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the upcoming project called Love Story. This film will have Sai Pallavi essaying the female lead opposite Naga Chaitanya. The first look of the south film, Love Story has generated a lot of curiosity and intrigue in the minds of the fans and who are looking forward to the film.

