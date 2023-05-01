Naga Chaitanya feels he may have not made the smartest decisions in life; actor reveals his 'biggest regret'

Naga Chaitanya often made headlines for his statements, post his separation from actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Recently, he opened up about his biggest regret in a candid chat show on YouTube. When the Interviewer asked him about his biggest regret in life, Chay said it's 'all lessons'.

During an appearance on the YouTube channel Irfan’s View, the actor was asked about his ‘biggest regret.’ Chay responded that he has no specific regrets in life. He added, “There are no regrets in my life, bro. Everything is just a lesson.” When quizzed further on the same, he said that he may have not made the smartest decision to do a couple of his movies: “There are many like that. There are some two or three films like that.”



Akhil Akkineni reacts to Naga Chaitanya's dating rumours with Sobhita Dhulipala

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Akhil Akkineni recently reacted to Chay's dating rumors with Sobhita Dhulipala. During the press conference of his recently released film Agent, Agent,’ Akhil was reportedly asked about Chaitanya’s viral photo with Sobhita from London. The viral photo featured Sobhita in the background as Naga Chaitanya posed with a chef at a restaurant in London.

According to a report on Cinejosh.com, Akhil apparently said that he had no idea about Chaitanya's alleged relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala as he was “busy" transforming his physique working in the gym for his role in Agent.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently misquoted by the media for reportedly reacting to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. She denied the reports of saying anything about his dating life and wrote, 'I never said'. She was reportedly quoted saying that 'if he changes his behavior and looks after the girl without hurting her, it's good'.

Chay's upcoming films

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen next in the upcoming cop drama titled Custody. The film will also mark the debut of Naga Chaitanya in Tamil as it's his first bilingual film. Arvind Swami plays the antagonist in the drama that also stars Priyamani in a crucial role. Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren, Vennela Kishore, and Premi Vishwanath form the supporting cast of the film. Kirthi Shetty is the female lead. Custody is gearing up for a theatrical release worldwide on May 12, 2023.

