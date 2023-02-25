Naga Chaitanya flaunts big smile as he has a fanboy moment with Ilaiyaraaja composing music for Custody; PIC
Naga Chaitanya had a perfect fanboy moment with legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja, who is composing music for his upcoming film Custody.
Naga Chaitanya took to Instagram and shared a pic with music composer Ilaiyaraaja. The actor is seen posing with the musician and the big smile on his face says how happy he was meeting him. He also penned a note that reads, And this happened today ! Such a big smile on my face meeting the Maestro Ilaiyaraaja sir , his compositions took me through so many journeys in life .. so many times have I played out a scene in my head , pictured a script with his reference .. to now rajasir composing for #custody . Truly grateful !!
For the unversed, Legendary father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are the music composers of the film. This is the first time they are collaborating together as music composers for a film.
Take a look at Naga Chaitanya's pic with Ilaiyaraaja here:
Custody wraps up shoot
Custody shoot is wrapped up. On Friday, Naga Chaitanya took to social media and shared a video from sets as he announced the wrap-up of Custody. The video shows the entire team celebrating the pack up of Custody with joy. Sharing the video on social media, Chay wrote, "And that’s a wrap for #custody see you all in theatres May 12th .. it’s been such a fun time working with all of you."
About Custody
Krithi Shetty is the female lead. It's the second collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty, as they previously worked together on the blockbuster film Bangarraju. Financed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, Pavan Kumar is presenting this ambitious project.
Custody' also features Arvind Swami, Priyamani, R. Sarathkumar, Koushik Mahata, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren and Premi Vishwanath in pivotal roles. It will release in theatres on May 12, 2023
