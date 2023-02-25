Naga Chaitanya flaunts big smile as he has a fanboy moment with Ilaiyaraaja composing music for Custody; PIC

Naga Chaitanya had a perfect fanboy moment with legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja, who is composing music for his upcoming film Custody. The Akkineni actor met Ilaiyaraaja on sets and shared a pic with him on social media as he penned a note. The actor mentioned that the maestro's composition took him through many journeys in his life and truly grateful.

Naga Chaitanya took to Instagram and shared a pic with music composer Ilaiyaraaja. The actor is seen posing with the musician and the big smile on his face says how happy he was meeting him. He also penned a note that reads, And this happened today ! Such a big smile on my face meeting the Maestro Ilaiyaraaja sir , his compositions took me through so many journeys in life .. so many times have I played out a scene in my head , pictured a script with his reference .. to now rajasir composing for #custody . Truly grateful !!