Naga Chaitanya flaunts his love for a casual look as he gets clicked arriving at Hyderabad airport; Video

Naga Chaitanya, who was last seen in the movie Custody, helmed by Venkat Prabhu, made a stunning appearance at the Hyderabad airport today. On Wednesday, September 13, the 100% Love actor was seen leaving the Hyderabad airport. As always, the actor radiated swag and style, as he was clicked at the airport.

In the video from the airport, Chay is clicked walking in style as he makes his way out of the airport. The actor looked fashionable in his simple and casual look. During his latest airport appearance, Chay was seen wearing a navy blue tee which he paired with a pair of black denims. And, he sported a heavy beard.

The actor completed his classy look by donning black shades. Not just that, he rounded off his uber-cool look with black sneakers. During his appearance, Naga Chaitanya was also seen carrying a tablet, and a blue gift bag in his hand. At the end of the video, the Custody actor was spotted getting into his personal vehicle at the Hyderabad airport.

Meanwhile, it was only a few days ago that Chay was clicked at the Hyderabad airport when he was headed out of the city. The actor sported a casual attire even then and flaunted his heavy bearded look. Naga Chaitanya was spotted at the Hyderabad airport on September 5. However, the location that the actor traveled to is rather unknown. See the video below:

What’s next for the actor

The Premam actor will next be seen in a web series titled Dootha, which is helmed by Vikram Kumar of Ishq fame. This would be the actor’s debut in the episodic format. The series is also said to feature other known names like Parvathy Thiruvothu of Uyare fame, Prachi Desai of Forensic fame, Priya Bhavani Shankar known for her role in Bommai, Rajasekhar Aningi known for Johaar, and many more. It is reported that the series would be of the supernatural-horror genre.

