Naga Chaitanya gears up for his big Bollywood debut, joins Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha team in Ladakh?

Naga Chaitanya has gone under special training to build up the body required to portray this role in the Aamir Khan starrer.

Samantha Akkineni has made a phenomenal Hindi debut with web series, The Family Man 2. Now, actor and Samantha's husband Naga Chaitanya has geared up for his big Bollywood debut with starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. According to reports, Naga Chaitanya has joined the team in Ladakh for a few important scenes. The team has planned to shoot for around 20 days. However, there is no official word regarding the same by the team yet. Vijay Sethupathi was originally signed to play a pivotal role.

Apparently, Vijay Sethupathi walked out of the project due to date issues. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has gone under special training to build up the body required to portray this role in the Aamir Khan starrer. He has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his role and achieve the army man look. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya awaits the release of his much-anticipated film, Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film will see Naga Chaitanya sharing the screen space with Sai Pallavi for the first time. On the other hand, Sekhar Kammula and Sai Pallavi are joining hands for the second time.

Also Read: Wayback Wednesday: When Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan, Akhil Akkineni & others had a blast at a house party

Chay has also wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film titled, Thank You. Directed by Vikram Kumar and written by B. V. S. Ravi, the film is produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations. Raashii Khanna plays the female lead role in the film.

Credits :123Telugu

Share your comment ×