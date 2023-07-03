Naga Chaitanya gives cues on men's fashion with his airport look in smart casuals; VIDEO

Naga Chaitanya is one of the top actors in Tollywood. However, lately, his game slowed after two previous films Thank You and Custody failed to impress the audience. While the actor is yet to announce his next, he was clicked at Hyderabad airport today. He exited the airport simply with no security or anything.

Naga Chaitanya got clicked at Hyderabad airport and looked handsome in casuals. The actor wore a white tee and topped up with a black shirt as he paired up with brown pants. He added essential accessories like black shoes, sunglasses and a hat on his head. The actor carried his suitcase in his hand as he walked out of the airport.

Naga Chaitanya clicked at airport in smart casuals



Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia recently praised Naga Chaitanya and said he has been brought so well by his father Nagarjuna. The actor said, "I’ve seen Charan or even (Naga) Chaitanya, Nagarjuna sir’s son, I feel like they’ve all brought up their boys so gracefully. They are so well-behaved, so cultured, so respectful. I mean, chivalry is rare in the world in general, and sometimes even less so in our country. But I do feel like with a few men that I have worked with there, they’re so chivalrous."



Upcoming projects

Naga Chaitanya will mark his OTT debut with Vikram K Kumar's directorial web series Dhootha, which is touted to be a horror thriller. The series also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in key roles. Dootha marks the third collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and Vikram K Kumar after Manam and Thank You.

The actor was last seen in Tamil-Telugu film Custody, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film failed to make a mark among the audience and box office collections. Krithi Shetty and Arvind Swami are also part of the cast. The cop drama is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. The actor is yet to announce his next film.