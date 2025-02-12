Naga Chaitanya gives Thandel’s ‘bujji thalli’ dialogue romantic spin; wife Sobhita Dhulipala blushes: WATCH

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel is running successfully in theaters. To celebrate the moment, the makers organized a bash last night, which was also graced by the lead actor’s wife Sobhita Dhulipala and his father Nagarjuna. During the event, Chay's sweet bujji thalli moment with his wife went viral across social media platforms.

In the video, Naga Chaitanya affectionately looks at Sobhita Dhulipala and gives a romantic spin to his famous bujji thalli dialogue from Thandel. He says, "Bujji thalli, koncham navvey (My dear, please smile)" while looking at her. However, the Ponniyin Selvan actress couldn’t stop blushing and even avoided eye contact with her husband at the event.

Take a look at the video below:

Sobhita Dhulipala has been a strong supporter of her husband Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel even before its release. On release day, she wore a hoodie featuring the film’s design, which the latter shared online.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Giving me all the positive vibes I need! @sobhitad #Thandel."

Take a look at the post below:

At the event, Nagarjuna also addressed the crowd and spoke about Naga Chaitanya’s transformation for Thandel. He recalled asking his son about the shooting experience. Chay had shared how tough life was for real fisherfolk, who leave their homes and struggle at sea. Their hardships had deeply inspired him. Nagarjuna acknowledged their resilience and expressed his respect for their work.

He also shared his happiness for Naga Chaitanya’s success. He praised him for staying in character throughout the film. Several scenes, he noted, highlighted his remarkable performance. Watching Chay reminded Nagarjuna of his father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, whose acting had always been exceptional.

Coming back to the Chandoo Mondeti directorial, the romantic action thriller follows a fisherman who accidentally enters Pakistani waters and struggles to return. Inspired by the true story of Chodipilli Musalayya, the film depicts his capture in 2000 and his release in 2002 before resuming his life as a fisherman.