Naga Chaitanya gives a virtual hug to fans who made his birthday special; Thanks everyone for their wishes

Taking to his Twitter space, Naga Chaitanya thanked everyone for their birthday wishes and said that their wishes brought a smile on his face.
Mumbai
Twitterati showered Naga Chaitanya with wishes on his birthday. While his fans shared his photo for common display picture, the makers of his next film Love Story shared a special poster. His wife and top South star Samantha Akkineni made it more special by sharing his photo and she wished him on Instagram. Now, Naga Chaitanya took to his Twitter space and shared his photo, where he can be seen throwing his arms wide as though he is giving a virtual hug.

Sharing the photo, he stated that all the wishes made his birthday special and thanked everyone for their wishes. He also stated that all their wishes brought a smile on his face. He also shared the special poster from the Love Story team and shared the common display picture. He wrote, “Thank you so much friends for all the wishes and to everyone out there who made the common dp happen... so touched! You guys put a big smile on my face... a big big hug to all of you!! #HBDNagaChaitanya”

See his Tweet here:

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni shares a shirtless photo of Naga Chaitanya while wishing him on birthday; See post

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in the romantic drama Love Story with Sai Pallavi. Directed by Shekar Khamula, the film’s shooting was resumed recently and photos of the lead actors on the sets of the film were also shared by the makers. Some reports suggest that the film will be an emotional drama which will be high on romance.

Credits :Twitter

