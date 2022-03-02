Naga Chaitanya graces Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Hey Sinamika pre-release event; WATCH

Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Aditi Rao Hydari are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie ‘Hey Sinamika’. In recent times, the actors have been engaged in a lot of promotional activities. Now, in one of the pre-release events, the film’s cast was spotted with South sensation Naga Chaitanya who graced the event as a guest. All the celebs looked gorgeous at the grand event.

In the video, we could see Naga Chaitanya smiling brightly as he arrived at the event. Dressed in a simple black t-shirt and jeans, the actor looked quite handsome. Next, we saw Aditi Rao Hydari, who looked super elegant in her gorgeous ethnic attire. Finally, we saw Dulquer Salmaan’s entry. The actor looked sharp in a black suit.

Check the video:

'Hey Sinamika,' billed as a romantic comedy, is set to hit theatres on March 3rd, and as Brinda's directorial nears its release, the crew has been aggressively advertising the movie. The film follows the lives of Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal, who play a married couple. As the wife plots to divorce her stay-at-home husband, he meets Aditi Rao Hydari's character, a female scientist, and the two strike up an instant rapport. 'Hey Sinamika' appears to be a novel take on relationships and commitment from the looks of it. Shyam Prasad, Nakshathra Nagesh, Mirchi Vijay, and Yogi Babu all play key parts in the film.

