Naga Chaitanya reviews Teja Sajja-Prasanth Varma flick HanuMan

Naga Chaitanya who is currently in the works for his next flick Thandel has gone on to the internet to praise the works of the new Telugu superhero flick HanuMan starring Teja Sajja in the lead role.

Taking it to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Chay wrote “Congrats @PrasanthVarma for the blockbuster #Hanuman such new age writing and conceptualizing, goosebump moments throughout .. you have me invested in your universe! Amazing performance @tejasajja123 played the character with superb conviction .. also @varusarath5 @Actor_Amritha @VinayRai1809 and @Niran_Reddy for believing in this .. cheers to the entire team”

HanuMan starring Teja Sajja in the lead role has been garnering immense praise from the audience and critics for the making of a superhero film that is based and rooted in the culture of Indian stories.

The film features the story of Hanumanthu, a young villager from Anjadhri. Living with his sister Anjamma, their lives take an unexpected turn when she clashes with the village chief. In a twist of fate, Hanumanthu stumbles upon a precious stone that grants him the powers of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology.

The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and many more in pivotal roles with Dasaradhi Sivendra and Sai Babu Talari handline the camera and editing of the film. The film’s tracks were composed by Anudeep Dev, GowraHari, and Krishna Saurabh.

Naga Chaitanya’s work front

Naga Chaitanya is next set to feature in the film Thandel marking his 23rd movie in his career. The film directed by Chandoo Moleti has Sai Pallavi rejoining him after the two actors had performed together in the movie Love Story which was praised for their chemistry. The film is set to feature in a setting revolving around the fishermen's community and Naga Chaitanya has undergone immense preparations for the role.

Earlier, Chay also made his debut in OTT with the web series Dhootha directed by Vikram K Kumar which featured an intriguing crime-thriller story based on supernatural elements.

