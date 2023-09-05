Naga Chaitanya heads out of the city in smart casuals as he gets spotted at Hyderabad airport; VIDEO

Naga Chaitanya is one of the most popular actors in Tollywood. The actor was clicked at the Hyderabad airport as he was heading out of the city. He stepped out in a casual yet stylish outfit for the airport outfit and looked handsome as always. It is not known where the actor is heading.

Naga Chaitanya wore a brown t-shirt and paired up with black jeans as he was clicked at the Hyderabad airport. He completed the outfit with black shoes and sunglasses. The actor looked dapper in his casual outfit.

Naga Chaitanya heads out of the city in smart casuals

Naga Chaitanya recently clarified the rumors that were being circulated about him walking out of a theater that was playing the Kushi trailer. The actor himself denied these rumors and stated that the reports that are coming out are utter rubbish. He said, "It is utter rubbish. Some Telugu websites started this rumor. I have already requested them to correct the article."



Upcoming projects

Naga Chaitanya will mark his OTT debut with Vikram K Kumar's directorial web series Dhootha, which is touted to be a horror thriller. The series also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in key roles. Dootha marks the third collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and Vikram K Kumar after Manam and Thank You.

The actor was last seen in Tamil-Telugu film Custody, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film failed to make a mark among the audience and box office collections. Krithi Shetty and Arvind Swami are also part of the cast. The cop drama is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. The actor is yet to announce his next film.

ALSO READ: Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda offers prayers at Simhachalam temple in Vizag after success celebrations; PICS