Naga Chaitanya holds his ‘Visakha Queen’ Sobhita Dhulipala close, as they celebrate Sankranti first time post marriage
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s first Sankranti celebrations post marriage is everything romantic.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tend to keep a low profile when it comes to sharing their personal lives on social media. But this time, as the duo rang in their first Sankranti post-marriage, the couple shed some romantic vibes with their candid picture from the celebrations.
Taking to his IG stories, Chay dropped a picture-perfect photo with his wife Sobhita Dhulipala, as the duo stood at the doorstep of their home, all decked up for Sankranti.
Check out the photo here:
While the Thandel actor looked handsome in a kurta-pyjama, Sobhita shed newly-wedded vibes in a red kasavu saree, while flaunting her sindoor and mangalsutra. Moreover, Chay was seen holding his wifey close to him as they posed for a photo.
In the caption, Naga Chaitanya cutely hailed his better half as his queen and wrote, “Panduga vibes with my Visakha queen @sobhitad.”
Well, just a few hours ago, Sobhita Dhulipala had dropped unseen snapshots from her first Pongal celebrations.
Take a look at the glimpses here:
These included a few sneak peeks into their looks for the day, as well as the elaborate arrangements they made to celebrate the harvest festival. Moreover, Sobhita’s perfect mirror selfie left everyone in awe of her beauty.
