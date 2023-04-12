Naga Chaitanya is in Police Custody; Venkat Prabhu's film set for May 12

Naga Chaitanya is all geared up for his next film Custody, which will see him joining hands with Venkat Prabhu for the first time. The actor is trying out a new promotional strategy for the film where he will be playing a police constable. Kicking off his promotional campaign, he visited a police group recently just as a tribute to the forces. In the video, Naga Chaitanya is seen interacting with the police force sharing his experience shooting the film and his love for playing a cop on screen. The video is called “Chay in Police Custody” and there was a Q&A session between the actor and the cops present.

Naga Chaitanya and Aravind Swamy are in Custody

Custody is being touted to be an action film; unlike anything Naga Chaitanya has done before. The film has Krithi Shetty and Arvind Swamy in the supporting cast. The film will have Aravind Swamy play the antagonist and it will see a cat-and-mouse game between the leads, set against the life of crime. The film will have its music and score composed by Illayaraja and Yuvan Shankar Raja, while the cinematography is being handled by SR Kathir. There has not been much revealed much by way of the plot of the film as of now.

What is special about Custody?

The promotional video is sure to get the film all hyped up for release and the team of Custody might adopt this promotional program before its release on12th of May. The unique marketing campaign is sure to get the film really hyped up and it introduces the tone and kind of film that can be expected from Venkat Prabhu after the blockbuster Maanadu, which was a time loop thriller. Custody seems to be a subversive effort from the director with a lesser reliance on his comic chops and a more serious tone and thus will be an experimental entertainer.

ALSO READ: Ravi Teja to face off against Varun Dhawan on screen for the Hindi remake of Silambarasan's Maanaadu?