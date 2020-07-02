Naga Chaitanya keen on having Rashmika Mandanna and not Keerthy Suresh in his film with Vikram K Kumar?

The latest news reports suggest that the lead actor Naga Chaitanya is keen on getting the Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead of the film. The reason for not considering Keerthy Suresh for the role by the actor is not known yet.

The southern director Vikram K Kumar will be helming a film with Naga Chaitanya in the lead. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers of this film are looking at Keerthy Suresh and the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna. The latest news reports suggest that the lead actor Naga Chaitanya is keen on getting the Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead of the film. The reason for not considering Keerthy Suresh for the role by the actor is not known yet. But it is believed that due to Penguin's not so great response, the makers are rethinking of taking Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

The Mahanati actress made waves with the Nag Ashwin directorial. But, after that Penguin with Keerthy in the lead, did not perform as per expectations of the fans and film audiences. The film was released on an OTT platform as the theatres are shut on the county due to COVID-19 lockdown. The Coronavirus outbreak in the world has led to nation being under strict lockdowns. The news reports are suggesting that Naga Chaitanya is very keen on getting Rashmika Mandanna on board. The south siren happens to be a favourite among filmmakers.

Now, news reports also state that makers of the Vikram K Kumar directorial are in talks with the Dear Comrade actress. There is no confirmation yet from the makers, but if all things turn out as planned, then fans will get to see Rashmika playing the female lead opposite Naga Chaitanya.

