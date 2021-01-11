Naga Chaitanya keeps it casual as he gets papped at Hyderabad airport; See photos

Naga Chaitanya was spotted at Hyderabad airport as he aced a comfy and cool outfit in a tee and a pair of denim pants.

Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya was spotted at Hyderabad airport and he gave us cues to ace a casual airport look. In the photos, the actor was seen in a black tee and a pair of mildly distressed blue denim pants. He completed the look with a pair of goggles. He was also seen wearing a facemask as a precaution for the pandemic situation. As soon as he made a stylish entry at the airport, shutterbugs surround him and clicked photos as he humbly walked with his trolly bag.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story. The film will have Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. It is expected that the makers of the film will come up with an official release date of the film as soon as the pandemic situation is contained. It is also expected that the makers will resume with the shooting now that the government has granted permission for the same. The film’s teaser was released a couple of days back and it received a positive response from the audience.

A while back, it was announced that he has joined hands with producer Dil Raju for a family entertainer tentatively titled Thank You, directed by Vikram K Kumar. Chay and Vikram have earlier worked together in the popular multi-starrer film Manam. Talking about the film, the director had mentioned in an interview that they have not yet finalised the rest of the cast and they are looking forward to starting the film’s shooting in Hyderabad soon.

