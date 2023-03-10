Naga Chaitanya keeps it effortlessly casual and stylish as he gets papped in Hyderabad; PICS

Naga Chaitanya was clicked in Hyderabad, on Thursday night. The actor stepped out in the city and looked handsome as always in a casual outfit. He kept his looks basic and casual yet super stylish as he wore black jeans with a brown t-shirt. Comfy sneakers, a luxe watch and a charming smile completed his look perfectly well.

Naga Chaitanya was clicked at an event in Hyderabad. The actor also greeted the paps as they clicked with him. He is a very introverted and shy person but always manages to win hearts with his charismatic looks and smile.

Take a look at Naga Chaitanya's papped pics and video here:

About Custody

Naga Chaitanya recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Custody, directed by Venkat Prabhu. He has also begun dubbing for the film.Sharing a pic from the dubbing studio, Naga Chaitanya shared that he is dubbing in Tamil for the first time.

Custody will also mark the debut of Naga Chaitanya in Tamil as it's his first bilingual film. Arvind Swami plays the antagonist in the drama that also stars Priyamani in a crucial role. Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren, Vennela Kishore and Premi Vishwanath form the supporting cast of the film. Kirthi Shetty is the female lead.

Financed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, legendary father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are going to compose the melodies for the film.

Upcoming projects

Naga Chaitanya will mark his OTT debut with Vikram K Kumar's directorial web series Dhootha, which is touted to be a horror thriller. The series also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in key roles. Dootha marks the third collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and Vikram K Kumar after Manam and Thank You.