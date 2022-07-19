Naga Chaitanya looks dashing in blue shirt as he promotes Thank You in Hyderabad; PHOTOS

Naga Chaitanya's fans are impatiently waiting to watch his highly-discussed romantic drama, Thank You on the big screens. With the release on the 22nd of July this year, the team is rigorously promoting their film. The Majili actor was seen promoting the flick in Hyderabad recently. He opted for a blue-on-blue semi-formal look with a shirt and denim.

Naga Chaitanya also attended the pre-release event for Thank You a few days back. The Bangarraju actor looked dapper in a white shirt and blue jeans.

Check out the pictures below:

The project follows the touching story of Abhi, a hockey player and a die-hard fan of Mahesh Babu. It showcases his journey from a happy-go-lucky guy, to a cold-hearted man.

Thank You is Naga Chaitanya's third venture with director Vikram K Kumar. These two had previously collaborated for the 2014 flick Manam, and the web series Dhootha, which is currently under work.

Apart from the protagonist, Raashii Khanna and Malvika Nair are also a part of the cast as the leading ladies, alongside Avika Gor and Sai Sushanth Reddy in other key roles. Financed by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, BVS Ravi has given the script for the movie.

While PC Sreeram has cranked the camera for the drama, Naveen Nooli has looked after the editing department. Renowned musician S Thaman has scored the tunes for Thank You.

Additionally, Naga Chaitanya will also essay a crucial role in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Also Read: PHOTO: Mahesh Babu poses with wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara, calls it 'One with the fam'