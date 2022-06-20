Naga Chaitanya looks smart & stylish in a desi kurta with sleek mustache; PICS

Naga Chaitanya took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pics of his ethnic look. The actor looks smart and sharp in purple-coloured Kurta and pajama with a sleek mustache. He completed the desi look with black shoes and looked handsome.

Naga Chaitanya is currently in the news as he found love. again after separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. According to our source and an eyewitness, Chay was spotted with Made In Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala at his new abode and they looked very comfortable in each other's company. "Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other's company as they spent time at the actor's new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car," reveals our source.

Take a look at Naga Chaitanya's pics here:

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has many films lined up for the upcoming year. Naga Chaitanya will be making his debut in Bollywood with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. This much-anticipated film is inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which is the cinematic retelling of Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the role of an army officer in the film. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya dating Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala after separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actor also has two projects with director Vikram K Kumar- a Telugu film titled Thank You and a web series Dhootha, which also marks his OTT debut. Thank You stars Raashii Khanna, Avika Gor and Malavika Nair as female leads.

Touted to be a horror thriller, Naga Chaitanya marks his OTT debut with Dhootha and also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in key roles.