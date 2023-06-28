Naga Chaitanya looks stylish in casuals as he attends pre-release event of Nikhil’s Spy; PICS

Naga Chaitanya recently attended the pre-release event of Spy, the upcoming action thriller film that features Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead role. Check out the pictures...

Jun 28, 2023
  • Naga Chaitanya recently attended the pre-release event of Nikhil Siddhartha's film, Spy.
  • The actor stated that he is impressed with the promos of Spy, and heaped praises on Nikhil.

Naga Chaitanya, the famous Telugu actor is busy in his acting career with some promising projects in the pipeline. The actor, who recently earned positive reviews for his performance in the Ventak Prabhu directorial Custody, is now set to announce his next outing very soon. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya, who usually stays away from the limelight and social media, recently made a public appearance in Hyderabad as he attended the pre-release event of Nikhil Siddhartha's upcoming film, Spy. 

Naga Chaitanya attends Spy pre-release event

Spy, the upcoming Nikhil Siddhartha starrer which is touted to be an espionage thriller, is set to hit the theatres on June 29, Thursday. Ahead of the film's grand release, makers held a grand pre-release event for the Garry BH directorial in Hyderabad, on Tuesday. Naga Chaitanya attended the star-studded event as the chief guest and offered his heartfelt support to Nikhil Siddhartha, director Garry BH, and the entire team.

"I’m so proud of Nikhil’s journey. He seems to have given his best for Spy. It is very tough to make movies of this genre. I have watched the teaser and trailer, and it looks like an international project. I hope Nikhil will reach the next stage in his career, with this film," stated the Custody star, as he addressed the audience at the event.

Check out the pictures of the Spy pre-release event, below:

