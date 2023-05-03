Naga Chaitanya makes a statement about exes; Says 'lost count of how many people he kissed'

Naga Chaitanya is currently promoting his upcoming film Custody and his recent statements have caught attention on the internet. The actor said he finds it irritating to stay friends with exes and also revealed he lost count of how many people he kissed. His candid confession has yet again managed to catch the headlines.

Naga Chaitanya appeared with Youtuber Irfan for a Truth and Dare game, where he doesn't like the approach of being friends with exes. Irfan spoke about how his two-and-a-half-year ex wanted to be good friends after the split and asked the actor what’s rejection in a relationship. Naga shared, “We can be good friends. It is that part that irritates me the most. I didn’t ask for friendship.”

Naga Chaitanya was asked about how many people he had kissed. Reacting to it, he replied he has lost count of it. However, the actor quickly added that he has kissed so many people in movies that he did not count. The actor even expressed his fear of landing in trouble after his confession.

Recently, the actor was asked about his ‘biggest regret.’ Chay responded that he has no specific regrets in life. He added, “There are no regrets in my life, bro. Everything is just a lesson.” This statement has gone viral on social media.

Naga Chaitanya's personal life

For unversed, Naga Chaitanya got separated from his wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu last year. However, it is reported that he found love again and is currently dating Sobhita Dhulipala. However, he has not officially confirmed his relationship but their pics and reports have added much needed fuel.

Upcoming films

Naga Chaitanya will be seen next in the upcoming cop drama titled Custody. The film will also mark the debut of Naga Chaitanya in Tamil as it's his first bilingual film. Arvind Swami plays the antagonist in the drama that also stars Priyamani in a crucial role. Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren, Vennela Kishore, and Premi Vishwanath form the supporting cast of the film. Kirthi Shetty is the female lead. Custody is gearing up for a theatrical release worldwide on May 12, 2023.

