Naga Chaitanya makes a dashing appearance in casuals at Laal Singh Chaddha promotions in Mumbai; PICS

Naga Chaitanya is currently busy promoting his Bollywood debut film Laal Singh Chaddha in Mumbai. Apart from him, The film features Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. As the film is gearing up to release, Naga Chaitanya is attending the promotions and beginning his journey in the Hindi film industry. Today, Wednesday afternoon, The actor was clicked in Mumbai as he stepped out for promotions in a casual look.

Naga Chaitanya looked handsome as always as he wore a neutral-toned casual outfit for the promotions in Mumbai. Keeping it simple and basic, the actor opted for a white tee, and paired it up with a brown shirt and beige cargo pants. He also completed the look with matching white shoes and his radiant smile. We totally loved Chay in this look and can't wait to see more of him.

In Laal Singh Chaddha, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the role of Balaraju, an army officer in the film. While his first look and BTS pics from the film went viral among audiences, makers shared a BTS video of Naga Chaitanya's journey as Balaraju. The film is the official remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump and is set for release on August 11.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya recently made to headlines while promoting Laal Singh Chaddha for his smiling reply about Sobhitha Dhulipala. He also revealed that he rejected many Hindi movies before making his debut with the Aamir Khan starrer. The actor added that he was insecure about the South Indian way of Hindi speaking.

Naga Chaitanya was clicked outside ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai today. His visit to the Gangubai Kathiawadi maker has piqued the interest of fans if there is a new Hindi project on the cards for Naga Chaitanya.