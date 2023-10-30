Naga Chaitanya makes head turning entry at the launch event of Santosh Soban's new film

Published on Oct 30, 2023
The charming Telugu film actor also known as Yuvasamrat, Naga Chaitanya made quite an impression at a recent movie launch event of Santosh Soban's upcoming film, which is produced by SKN and Sai Rajesh under Mass Movie Makers. 

As the chief guest for the launch, he opted for a distinct style, appearing in a white and brown informal outfit, complemented with black footwear. The ensemble was effortlessly stylish, and his well-grown beard added an intriguing dimension to his appearance. His choice of sunglasses added a dash of glamour, and his radiant smile spread warmth and cheer as he made his way to the event.

Check out the video below

Naga Chaitanya's recent appearance with his father Nagarjuna

This event wasn't the only time Naga Chaitanya captivated the attention of fans. Recently, he made a striking appearance at the Navaratri puja event in Kerala  father with his Nagarjuna Akkineni. The duo, known for their charismatic on-screen presence, joined several other stars for the celebration in Thrissur.

At this event, NC23 actor Naga Chaitanya's appearance marked a noticeable departure from his usual style. Sporting a distinct beard and long hair, he embraced traditional attire with a white kurta ensemble, perfectly paired with formal shoes, showcasing his versatile fashion sense.

Check out the video below 

Delving into the professional front of Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the action period thriller, Custody that was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu with  Aravind Swamy, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, R. Sarathkumar and Sampath Raj.

Chay has a few exciting projects in the pipeline, including the web series Dootha and an untitled film, NC23.

Dootha is a supernatural-horror web series directed by Vikram Kumar of Ishq fame. It will be Chay's first appearance in an episodic format. The series also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu of Uyare fame, Prachi Desai of Forensic fame, Priya Bhavani Shankar of Bommai fame, and Rajasekhar Aningi of Johaar fame.

NC23 is a Telugu action-drama film directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Chay and Sai Pallavi will be seen together on-screen yet again after Love Story. The film is produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner of Geetha Arts. The plot of the film is based on the true events of real-life fishermen in Srikakulam.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya Attend Venkatesh Daggubati's Daughter Hayavahini Daggubati's Engagement

Credits: Naga Chaitanya FC X (formally Twitter)

