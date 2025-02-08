Naga Chaitanya makes RARE comment on his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'Why am I treated like a criminal?'

Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce became one of the most talked-about matters. And recently, after years of separation, Chay has finally addressed the matter.

In an interview on the Raw Talks With VK podcast on YouTube, the actor looked back at the difficult decision he made in his personal life.

Addressing how such a sensitive topic became a matter of entertainment for the media, Naga Chaitanya said, “We have asked for privacy. Please respect us and give us privacy on this matter. But, unfortunately, it is a headline. It became a topic or gossip. It became entertainment."

The actor mentioned that both he and Samantha took the decision to go their separate ways for reasons of their own and that they still respect each other. However, he feels there is nothing more to clarify on the matter to people outside.

Moving on, he emphasized having moved on from the past with much grace after marrying Sobhita Dhulipala. Chay added that even Samantha has moved on in her life, and he’s happy that the two of them still have mutual respect for one another.

However, Chay expressed disappointment at being treated like a criminal by people, adding that the decision to separate was a mutual one. He went on to reflect on how he belonged to a broken family, and he would think a thousand times before breaking a relationship.

Naga Chaitanya said, “It’s not like it’s only happening in my life, so why am I treated like a criminal? I come from a broken family. I’m a child from a broken family, so I know what the experience is like. I will think 1000 times before breaking a relationship because I know the repercussions... It was a mutual decision.

Towards the end of the interview, Naga Chaitanya expressed that his divorce from Samantha did not happen overnight for him to feel down about it. Nonetheless, he mentioned still feeling bad for what happened and has continued to rebuild himself to find the right path in life.