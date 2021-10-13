Naga Chaitanya to move into a plush new home in Hyderabad?

As Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have parted ways as husband and wife, they have been living separately. Now, according to the latest reports, Naga Chaitanya has purchased a plush house in Hyderabad and will soon move into it. The actor is waiting for the renovation work of the house to be done so he can shift there.

Previously, Sam and Chay lived together in a lavish mansion in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Well, with Chay moving out, Samantha will continue to live in the Gachibowli house.

Pinkvilla has previously exclusively learnt, "Naga Chaitanya has been living alone in a posh hotel in Hyderbad since a month after he and Samantha decided mutually to divorce."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya fell in love on the sets of their film Ye Maaya Chesave and in 2014 they started dating. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had a fairytale destination wedding in 2017 in Goa. They took vows first in a traditional Hindu wedding followed by a Christian wedding amidst close friends and family members.

After many years of dating and four years of marriage, the fairytale love story came to an end. In his official statement announcing separation from Samantha, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on.”