Naga Chaitanya & Nagarjuna on how 'nasty' reports affect them: Bothers when family becomes victim

Ever since Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's separation, the ex-couple and Akkineni family were always in news for a new report every day. While many rumours popped out, neither Chay nor Akkineni family members responded, however in a recent interview they did admit that certain nasty reports did bother them.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Naga Chaitanya said, "One way of looking at it is, it is the media’s job to report and write what they have to write. That defines the kind of media they are, that’s their job. But at the same time, I don’t have to react to it, it’s up to me. Like dad said, unless it is something about family or something personal that needs to be corrected, correct it. Otherwise, it’s okay, don’t react. News replaces news, tomorrow it’s forgotten."

Nagarjuna added, the only thing that 'bothers' him is if the media writes anything about his family. "I always think, unless there is fruit on the tree, they won’t throw stones, right?," he said.

On October 2, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced that they have parted ways as husband and wife. The couple ended their four years of marriage and the news took social media by storm.

Meanwhile, on work front, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are basking the success of their recently released film Bangarraju, which became the biggest blockbuster of Sankranthi.

Chay is also busy with movies like Thank You in Telugu and his Bollywood debut movie Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys scenic beauty of Switzerland; Says ‘Could get used to this’