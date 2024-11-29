Naga Chaitanya nervous before his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala? Thandel star spills the beans

The wedding bells are ringing as Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot on December 4. Their marriage will take place in Hyderabad at the Annapurna Studios, a venue that has deep significance for Chay and his Akkineni family. Ahead of his new chapter in life, the Thandel star opened up about his wedding preparations and recalled the first time that he met his ladylove.

Speaking with Zoom, the actor remembered that it was during the OTT release of one of his shows that he first met Sobhita. While it was mere conversation on the first go, it gradually led to sparks flying between the two of them.

Naga Chaitanya said, “I was in Mumbai for the launch of my OTT show; during that time, she did have a show with the same platform as well. We first interacted at the event hosted by the OTT platform."

Moving on, the actor heaped praises on his soon-to-be wife and revealed he felt great getting to know more about her and her family. Chay mentioned that Sobhita’s family members treat him like their own son and added how the latter matches with him completely since she is all about family above all.

When asked to spill the beans on what has actually been going on behind the scenes for their upcoming nuptials, Naga Chaitanya stated that it would be a grand yet intimate celebration for the both of them.

Sharing his nervousness, he added, “All in all, there is a lot of excitement and healthy nervousness in me.”

Ever since the duo’s wedding has been announced, the internet seems to be filled in with a lot of speculation and buzz surrounding it. For instance, a report earlier had stated that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have agreed to sell their wedding video to an OTT giant.

The deal between the two parties was touted to be worth Rs. 50 crores. However, these were mostly rumors, as Chay himself, in a later interview, clarified that it wasn’t the case.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been in a relationship for about two years. While they kept it a secret from public glare, it was finally on August 8 when they exchanged rings and were engaged.

