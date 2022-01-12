Naga Chaitanya OPENS UP months after divorce from Samantha: It's the best decision for both of us, we're happy

It is well-known fact that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were some of the cutest couples of the South. Their love story was nothing less than fairy tales as well. However, last year in October, it came as a shocker when the couple mutually announced to part ways separately after 4 years of marital bliss.

While many reason were speculated for their separation, neither Sam nor Chay directly ever reacted to the rumours. Today, during the promotions of his film Bangarraju, Naga Chaitanya opened up about his separation from Samantha and said, “It is ok to be seperated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she is happy, then I am happy. So Divorce is the best decision in such a situation”.

On October 2, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced that they have parted ways as husband and wife. The couple ended their four years of marriage and the news took social media by storm. "We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on," the former couple released the statement on Instagram.

