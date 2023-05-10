Naga Chaitanya opens up about failed marriage with Samantha; Reacts to dating rumours with Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Custody, opened up about his failed marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He called it 'an unfortunate but said has immense respect for the phase'. The actor also indirectly addressed the dating rumours with Sobhita Dhulipala post-separation from Samantha.

In an interview with Prema The Journalist, a YouTube Channel, Naga Chaitanya opened up about his failed marriage with Samantha and reacted to media reports regarding them. He said, "Whatever happened in my personal life with my marriage, that’s very unfortunate. But I have immense respect for that phase of my life. It is due to the media reportage and how they’ve portrayed everything by speculating and spreading rumours, the whole respect is lost, and diminished in the public eye. This is what hurt me a lot. It was almost a year since the court has given us divorce on mutual consent."

The actor also added that speculations on his love life and linking up him with a third party has 'hurt' him. He revealed, “Just for headlines, they’re linking my name to some third person and speculating more. This has really hurt me a lot. For no reason or fault at all of the third party, they’re being dragged into this whole issue. Whatever happened has happened, they should let go. I just hope that they will stop and move on with my clarification now.”

About Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's marriage

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya fell in love on the sets of their film Ye Maya Chesave and had a fairytale destination wedding in 2017. After four years of marriage, the couple announced separation with a joint statement on social media. The Thank You actor revealed that last year they got officially divorced as well.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Naga Custody is all set to release in Tamil and Telugu on May 12 in the theatres. Krithi Shetty is the female lead of the film. Arvind Swami is playing the role of antagonist. It stars Priyamani, Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren, Vennela Kishore, and Premi Vishwanath in the supporting roles.