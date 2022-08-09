Naga Chaitanya to pair up with Rashmika Mandanna in his next with Parasuram?

For quite an year or so, the reports of Naga Chaitanya teaming up with Sarkaru Vaari Paata director Parasuram have been doing bouts in the tinsel town. Although, the film has not been announced yet, it has created a lot of buzz. Now, the film is buzzing with another set of reports that Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly on board as the female lead.

According to reports, director Parasuram is keen to cast Geeta Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna, opposite Chaitanya as his love interest. The pairing would be fresh and is expected to create a positive buzz for the film if Rashmika signs the dotted line. Also, if reports turn out to be true, it will mark the first collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna for the first time and the second time with director Parsauram as she was the female lead in Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata as well. The official announcement is, however, yet to be made about the project.

Last month, there were rumours that this yet-to-be-announced film will have a special connection with Naga Chaitanya's grandfather and veteran actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Reports suggest that the movie will be titled after the actor's grandfather's name.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is currently waiting for the release of his Bollywood debut film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. This much-anticipated film is inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which is the cinematic retelling of Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the role of an army officer in the film. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead.

The actor is also working on a web series titled Dhootha. Touted to be a horror thriller, Naga Chaitanya marks his OTT debut and also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in key roles.