Naga Chaitanya: Peek into his lavish vehicle collection as furry pal Hash steals spotlight

Naga Chaitanya is undoubtedly one of the best actors in Tollywood at present. But that is not the only thing the Custody actor is famous for. He is known for his affinity towards vehicles as well. In fact, the actor is the proud owner of a lavish collection of motor vehicles as well.

Recently, Chay was spotted giving an autograph to one of his staff members on their newly purchased bike. The Majili actor’s diverse automobile collection was visible in the background as well. But, it was not the cars or the Thank You actor himself, who stole the spotlight today, rather, it was his pet Hash, a French Bulldog.

Check out the video below:

A closer look into Chay’s automobile collection

Chay’s automobile collection is easily any audiophile's dream scenario, and just a few of them are visible in the video. Among the flurry of vehicles that the Savyasachi actor owns are:

1. A red Triumph Thruxton R: the Premam actor’s race bike, a classy, yet expensive Triumph Thruxton R, that is worth approximately 13 Lakhs.

2. A blue Mercedes Benz G-Class G63: a blue beast, worth approximately 1 crore. Apart from Chay, Ram Charan and Ranbir Kapoor also own the same vehicle.

3. A red Ferrari 488 GTB: a majestic red Ferrari 488 GTB is the perfect addition to Chay’s car collection. Reportedly, the actor loves to drive this one, and it is apparently worth 3.88 crores.

Naga Chaitanya on the work front

The Venky Mama actor was last seen in the Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Custody. The film was helmed by Venkat Prabhu and also featured Aravind Swamy, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Jayasudha, and more. The music for the film was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Ilayaraja.

Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in NC23, helmed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film marks the third collaboration between the actor and the director and also features Sai Pallavi alongside the Majili actor. It is reported that the film is based on true stories, and the lead actor, along with the director, traveled to the village of K Matchilesam in Srikakulam to understand the lifestyle and culture of the fishermen folk.

Additionally, the actor will also be seen in the supernatural horror web series Dootha, helmed by Vikram Kumar. The series also features an ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and more.

