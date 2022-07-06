Naga Chaitanya pens emotional note for people who matter most to him; Shares PICS with mom, Nagarjuna & Hash

As Naya Chaitanya's next Thank You nears release, the actor has penned a heart-touching note for his father Nagarjuna, his mother, and furry friend Hash, along with all the other people who matter the most to him. He even posted some throwback stills with them on the internet. For the unversed, post his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, their pet Hash is living with the actress.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "#themagicwordisthankyou Thank you - A word I use often but not often enough where it matters the most. My next release #thankyouthemovie reflects this thought .. something that has moved me through the journey of the film. I’m dedicating this post to some of the people who matter the most to me... saying thank you to them is never enough .. would also love for you all to share pictures of people who mean the same to you .. tag #themagicwordisthankyou let’s come together on this one! Amma - for being my core, rooting me from time to time, and being unconditional in every way possible. Nana - for showing me a direction and being my friend that no other friend can be. Hash - for making me feel, showing me how to love, and just keeping me human! #thankyouthemovie releasing July 22nd."

Check out the post below:

Naga Chaitanya will be seen as a rising hockey player, who goes by the name Abhi in his next. His character will also be a huge fan of superstar Mahesh Babu. Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, and Raashii Khanna will also be seen as the leading ladies in the film.

Produced by Dil Raju, under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, PC Sreeram has cranked the lens for Thank You while Naveen Nooli is the editor.

