Naga Chaitanya personifies suave as he is clicked in casual outfit at Hyderabad airport

Naga Chaitanya is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in the Telugu film industry today. The actor was spotted at the Hyderabad airport today, 13th November. And as always, he radiated swag and style, as he was clicked at the airport.

The 100% Love actor was seen walking in style as he entered the airport. He also took a minute to greet a fan. The actor was seen donning a majestic olive green shirt, which he paired with a pair of gray slim-fit pants. He also donned a pair of sneakers. Chay topped off his look with a pair of shades as well.

Check out his look below:

Naga Chaitanya on the work front

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s latest film, Custody, which also marked his Tamil debut. The film featured an ensemble cast including Aravind Swamy, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Jayasudha, and many more. The film has been bankrolled by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, while the music for the film has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The Venky Mama actor will next be seen in the web series Dootha, which is helmed by Vikram Kumar of Ishq fame. Dootha would also mark Naga Chaitanya’s debut in an episodic format. The series also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Rajasekhar Aningi in prominent roles. The series is touted to be of the supernatural-horror genre,

Naga Chaitanya is also reuniting with Premam helmer Chandoo Mondeti for an upcoming project, tentatively titled NC23. The film also marks the on-screen reunion of the actor and Sai Pallavi after the 2021 film Love Story.

The film is bankrolled by Bunny Vasu under the banner of Geetha Arts and is reportedly based on the real-life stories of the fishermen of Srikakulam. The actor and the director have already visited the village of K Matchilesam, to learn and understand more about the fishermen and their lifestyles as well. It is reported that Chay will be playing a young man belonging to a fishermen's community from a small town in Andhra Pradesh.

