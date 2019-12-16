Naga Chaitanya to play lead in Geetha Govindam director Parasuram's next; Details Inside

Following the phenomenal response to the film Venky Mama, Naga Chaitanya has yet another surprise. Chay has bagged the lead role in Geetha Govindam director Parasuram's next, which is tentatively called #NC20.

Naga Chaitanya is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Venky Mama. Directed by Bobby, Naga Chaitanya is seen alongside his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati in the film. Venky Mama released on December 13th and is receiving an amazing response from the audience and critics alike. Following the phenomenal response for Venky Mama, Naga Chaitanya has yet another surprise. Chay has bagged the lead role in Geetha Govindam director Parasuram's next, which is tentatively called #NC20.

The upcoming film will be bankrolled under 14 Reels Plus film production house headed by producers Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta. The production house tweeted, "Extremely delighted to announce our collaboration with @chay_akkineni garu and Parasuram garu for #NC20." The makers of this Naga Chaitanya starrer will soon make an official announcement about the female lead in the film. Since a very long time, reports were doing rounds that this collaboration is for the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Chhichhore. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is shooting for his next with director Sekhar Kammula. The Telugu star will be sharing the screen space with Sai Pallavi for the upcoming romantic-drama. Sharing about the same, Chaitanya had tweeted, "Someone I’ve been wanting to work with from the time I started my career.Sekar Kammula.and it’s finally happening ! Another beautiful love story true in every way produced by Sunil Narang..shoot starts September 2019 !! Times are good..blessed..thank you for all the support #nc20."

Credits :Twitter

Read More