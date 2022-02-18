Naga Chaitanya & Pooja Hegde to team up after 7 years in Venkat Prabhu's directorial film?

Naga Chaitanya and Pooja Hegde are likely to team up after 7 long years in upcoming Venkat Prabhu's directorial film. Though there is no information regarding Naga Chaitanya-Pooja Hegde's movie, though it is believed that an official announcement will confirm their collaboration. However, fans are excited to watch the lead pair again as their chemistry was superhit on the big screen.

The discussions are on the way and if everything goes well, Pooja and Chaitanya will reunite with this film. For unversed, the duo has previously shared screen space in the 2014 romantic film Oka Laila Kosam, where their chemistry was magical on the screen.

The yet-to-be-announced project will be a Tamil and Telugu bilingual film. Venkat Prabhu, who just scored massive success with Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu, will mark his debut in Tollywood with this project.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya has recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Vikram Kumar's Thank You with Raashii Khanna, while he also has a web series in his kitty.

Pooja Hegde has a pipeline of movies lined up. She is currently waiting for the release of pan Indian film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, which is set to release on March 13. She is also busy shooting for a Tamil film Beast with Thalapathy Vijay. The film has currently taken the internet by storm with the first single Arabic Kuthu.

Pooja is also another Telugu film with Mahesh Babu and a couple of Bollywood movies as well.

