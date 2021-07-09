Naga Chaitanya poses with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha; Check out his NEW LOOK

Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his debut in Bollywood. The actor joins the sets of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and latest look from the movie is currently going viral.

Naga Chaitanya is one of the most popular actors in Tollywood. He has managed to carve his own niche in the Telugu movie industry and is successful in making a name for himself on his own. The actor is steering into new roads with his next movies he takes up and is expanding his horizons. Naga Chaitanya, who enjoys a massive fan base all over the Telugu states, is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with a big movie of titled Laal Singh Chaddha.

According to reports, Naga Chaitanya has joined the team of Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh for a few important scenes. The team has planned to shoot for around 20 days. A new photo of Naga Chaitanya posing along with Aamir Khan and his ex wife Kiran in army uniform is currently going viral on social media platforms. Naga Chaitanya’s new look in army uniform, moustache and short hair is currently setting the internet on fire and his fans are thrilled with the news of his debut in Bollywood. Reportedly, the actor underwent special training to build up the body required to portray this role in the Aamir Khan starrer.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula and co-starring Sai Pallavi. The film was set to release in April but has been postponed due to coronavirus. The actor is currently also shooting for a telugu movie titled Thank You, directed by Vikram Kumar. The film stars Raashi Khanna as the leading lady.

