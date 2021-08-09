Naga Chaitanya poses in an Army uniform on Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha sets; See latest PHOTO

The young actor of Tollywood, Naga Chaitanya is in a happy phase of his career as he is foraying into the Bollywood industry with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Naga Chaitanya is playing a pivotal role in the film. The team of Laal Singh Chaddha are currently shooting in Srinagar and a few latest photos of Naga Chaitanya have surfaced on social media and he looks stunning.

Every now and then, photos of Naga Chaitanya from his Bollywood debut film Laal Singh Chaddha, take the internet on fire. Yet again, a new photo of the actor has surfaced online and he looks stunning in the army uniform. One can see, Naga Chaitanya posing in army uniform donning a mustache and lean body, looking absolutely good and chic. Reportedly, the actor underwent special training to build up the body required to portray this role in the starter. Check out the pic here:

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump. While Aamir Khan plays the titular character, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the female lead role. The film is directed by Advait Chandan.

Apart from his Hindi debut, Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of his movie Love Story opposite Sai Pallavi, directed by Sekhar Kammula. An official release date is yet to be announced after it was postponed due to coronavirus. He is also filming for the movie Thank You directed by Vikram Kumar. Raashii Khanna, Malavika Nair and Avika Gor are the leading ladies.